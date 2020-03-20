CQ mine’s new precautions after close coronavirus call

New measures to combat virus spread at Daunia Mine will become effective next Monday.

EVERYBODY from Moranbah’s Daunia Mine who recently came in contact with a coronavirus-infected supplier has returned negative test results.

Last week a 60-year-old man travelled from Brisbane through Mackay to get to the mine site for a presentation.

He was later hospitalised in Rockhampton with COVID-19.

A BHP spokesman confirmed on Thursday that nobody from the site was infected.

“The supplier had limited contact with the team at Daunia and did not attend camp,” she said.

“A small number of people who were identified as having close contact with the individual were tested and are in self-isolation as a precaution.

“We can now confirm the results of those tests were negative.”

She said normal operations will continue at the mine during an “unprecedented and ever-evolving” situation.

“The health and safety of our workforce and our communities is our number one priority, and we are approaching our management of COVID-19 cautiously and as practically as we can.”

Several measures will be implemented on Monday, March 23 at all of BHP’s sites to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

They include increasing disinfection frequency, suspending non-essential visits, postponing physical meetings, and reviewing sponsorships to “best support groups or organisations who are working to manage COVID-19”.

The Daunia open-cut coal mine is located near Coppabella in the Bowen Basin, 23km east of Moranbah.