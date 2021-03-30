Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Moranbah residents, past and present, have been invited to celebrate the town’s 50th anniversary with four days full of fun.
Moranbah residents, past and present, have been invited to celebrate the town’s 50th anniversary with four days full of fun.
Community

CQ mining town lights up for 50 year celebrations

Kristen Booth
30th Mar 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Moranbah residents, past and present, have been invited to join in on four days of celebrations as the community commemorates the town’s 50th anniversary.

Isaac region Mayor Anne Baker said locals had a second chance to celebrate the milestone after the original party was cancelled in 2020.

“The planned celebrations in 2020 were put on hold due to COVID-19, but a global pandemic didn’t extinguish the desire to celebrate, and the weekend celebrations have been picked up 12-months on,” Cr Baker said.

Isaac Regional Council mayor Anne Baker.
Isaac Regional Council mayor Anne Baker.

“Council is proud to partner with Moranbah the Good Old Days and local community groups to present the long weekend celebration.

“Moranbah has reached its golden jubilee and we are encouraging the community to celebrate what makes Moranbah so unique for its birthday.

“We are a community with a proud history, steeped in a diverse and active lifestyle.

“And while the town itself has so much to offer, what is most special about Moranbah is the people who have lived and worked here. These celebrations are for you.”

Everyone who, at one time or another, called Moranbah home, has been invited to join in on the four-day party.

Community events will run from Friday, April 30 to Monday, May 3, including the Labour Day march on the Monday morning.

Celebrations will run across the community, including a family funfair, memorabilia displays, sports games, plenty of live entertainment and more at various clubs across town.

The community will celebrate Moranbah’s 50th anniversary. Picture: Rae Wilson
The community will celebrate Moranbah’s 50th anniversary. Picture: Rae Wilson

Cr Baker said the May Day long weekend was an important weekend to recognise the victories of better working conditions for workers, reflective of Moranbah’s history as a town that was built to support the resources sector.

More stories: 

– Qld mine on the brink as China coal ban delivers $6b blow

– The next month is all about youth in the Isaac region

– Who shone in Capras U19 women’s first win

“It is great to see so many people, groups and organisations support the community they are involved in by hosting events,” she said.

“What better way to acknowledge and say thank you to the community and people who have made the last 50 years of Moranbah so great.”

Click here for updated information about activities and the weekend schedule. Some events may have limited numbers due to COVID-19 restrictions.

community event isaac regional council mayor anne baker moranbah moranbah 50 years
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Devastating potential’: Virus battle reaches regional Qld

        Premium Content ‘Devastating potential’: Virus battle reaches regional Qld

        Health Regional Queenslanders are facing their toughest test yet as health authorities scramble to prevent COVID from spreading across the state.

        Cluster shock: Two new cases linked to unvaccinated nurse

        Premium Content Cluster shock: Two new cases linked to unvaccinated nurse

        Health Health authorities scramble to contain Queensland COVID cluster

        Spontaneous combustion risk flagged at mine before blast

        Premium Content Spontaneous combustion risk flagged at mine before blast

        News The inquiry heard a mining consultant had previously undertaken a spontaneous...

        City streets deserted as Brisbane officially enters lockdown

        City streets deserted as Brisbane officially enters lockdown

        Health Three-day lockdown for Greater Brisbane as COVID cases climb