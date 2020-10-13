Menu
News

CQ mum caught drink driving after boozy lunch

Kristen Booth
13th Oct 2020 3:16 PM
A MOTHER-of-two drunk drove in Emerald after consuming “a few” alcoholic drinks at lunch with a friend.

Alexandra Rose Brooks, 26, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on October 13 to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said police were carrying out static random breath tests (RBT) along Baker St, Emerald, on August 20.

Brooks was intercepted by police for a RBT about 3.42pm and provided a positive reading with a blood-alcohol content reading of .052. She was issued an immediate 24-hour suspension.

Solicitor Rhett Peters said Brooks was a single mother of two living with her mother, who was recently diagnosed with a significant health condition.

He said while she didn’t have the best traffic history, Brooks certainly didn’t have the worst.

On the day of the offence Brooks consumed “a few” alcoholic drinks at a lunch with a friend, but didn’t think it was enough to place her over the legal alcohol limit.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the relatively low reading highlighted the dangers of attempting to calculate if one was okay to drive after having a few alcoholic drinks. He said it was best not to drive at all.

Brooks was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month. The conviction was recorded.

With a mother with a significant illness and as a mother of two, Mr Walker said in the future Brooks ought to place her responsibilities to them higher on her radar.

