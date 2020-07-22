CQ mum found with stolen street sign and drugs

Emerald woman, Teyre-Freedom Elayne Machen, pleaded guilty to four charges at Emerald Magistrates Court on July 21, 2020.

AN EMERALD mum, who faced court on a range of drug charges, was also found in possession of a street sign featuring part of her name.

Emerald Criminal Investigation Branch attended Teyre-Freedom Elayne Machen’s Emerald address on March 19, where they found 0.4g of cannabis and a number of items used in relation to the drugs, Emerald Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said police seized a bong that smelled of cannabis and a bowl and scissors with residue, also smelling of cannabis.

They also located a street sign with the words ‘Freedom Street’, the court heard.

On March 20, Machen told police she used the seized items to prepare and smoke the drug, and had been given the street sign by a former partner years earlier but didn’t know where it came from, Mr Ongheen said.

Machen pleaded guilty to four charges including possessing dangerous drugs, possessing a pipe that had been used, possessing items used in connection with a drug offence and receiving tainted property.

“You’ve accepted responsibility, I give you credit for that,” Magistrate Robert Walker said.

“They’re not among the most serious offences to come in front of the court, what concerns me is your history.”

The court heard Machen had taken steps to deal with her issues and to better herself.

To keep her on the right track, Machen was ordered to six months of probation, with no conviction recorded.