Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Students from across the region will take part in an intensive music-making program at Mackay.
Students from across the region will take part in an intensive music-making program at Mackay.
Community

CQ music students collaborate with state renowned conductors

Kristen Booth
28th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

YOUNG musicians from four Central Queensland schools are improving their skills with the help of two respected Queensland conductors.

Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University, in partnership with Mackay North State High School, is bringing together 114 young musicians, from 23 schools, for an intensive music-making program during the eighth annual State Honours Ensemble Program Middle School – Mackay.

Year five to Year nine students from Clermont State High School, Dysart State High School, Moranbah East State School and Moranbah State High School are participating in the program that runs from today to Sunday, August 30.

Presented by Open Conservatorium, SHEP Middle School – Mackay gives nominated wind, brass, percussion and string students the unique opportunity to collaborate with two respected Queensland Conductors.

Queensland conductors Jeanette Douglas (Wind Ensemble) and Mark Sullivan (String Ensemble) will lead the ensembles in Mackay.

isaac region schools musical ensemble school program school programmackay young musician
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fact check: LNP says Labor is cutting RFS funding - is it?

        Premium Content Fact check: LNP says Labor is cutting RFS funding - is it?

        Politics The claim is being used in election campaigns and repeated in news stories across the state. But is it true?

        CQ apprentice through to final round of prestigious awards

        Premium Content CQ apprentice through to final round of prestigious awards

        News Finalists have been named for this year’s statewide awards

        Recovery plan: 15 projects to transform region post-COVID

        Premium Content Recovery plan: 15 projects to transform region post-COVID

        Council News GW3 launches bold plan to ‘fight for our fair share’.

        Cotton growers committed to supporting CQ

        Premium Content Cotton growers committed to supporting CQ

        Rural Report outlines the industry’s significant social and economic contribution to...