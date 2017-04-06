CQ News creative colouring winners

WINNERS: Brenton and Samual Chick were two of the colouring-in competition winners.

THIS week CQ News Easter Colouring Competition came to a close.

Ten creative artists over the four categories scooped up family passes to the Emerald Cinema Complex.

On Wednesday night, this year's Sunflower Queen entrants Anna Rixon, Jacinda Felhabler and Trudy Roberts had the difficult task of judging this year's beautiful entries.

Brenton Chick took home a pass from the six- to eight-year-old age group.

Brenton said he enjoyed colouring-in after school and was excited to win.

"I want to see Power Rangers,” he said.

His brother, Samual Chick, won the 13+ age group and is keeping his tickets to see a non-cartoon movie.

Samual said even though it was difficult colouring on the newspaper he wanted to add a special touch to his picture.

"I added more sunflowers to make it look like a field,” he said.

You can see all the competition entries outside Target at The Plaza Shopping Centre, Emerald, until April 17.

Winners can pick up their prize at the CQ News office.

Winners

Years 3-5

Paddy Allen

Emma Cislowski

Finn Gilbert

Years 6-8

Chloe McCallum

Brenton Chick

Ruby Bray

Years 9-12

Gilbert Chick

Riley Anders

Lillian Goodwin

Years 13+

Samual Chick