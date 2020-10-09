CQ officer faces domestic violence investigation

The 39-year-old senior constable’s removal from the service was announced late last night, at 10.44pm. Photo: Zizi Averill

A CENTRAL region police officer has been stood down from duty as an investigation begins into allegations of domestic violence.

The 39-year-old senior constable’s removal from the service was announced late last night.

A Queensland Police spokesman said whenever an officer faced serious allegations of misconduct the service would inform the public.

“This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated,” he said.

The central region includes Mackay, Capricornia, Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay Burnett areas.

