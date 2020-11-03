CQ owners gather to cheer on Melbourne Cup runner

Members of the Queensland Cup Colts syndicate – Andrew Schwarz, Dan and Rae Fletcher, Angela Schwarz, Trudy and Bruce Roberts, Andrew Thomas and Yasmin Johnson – were at Emerald's Mayfair Ridge Tavern to cheer on Russian Camelot in the 2020 Melbourne Cup.

IT WAS a day full of excitement as members of the Queensland Cup Colts syndicate gathered in Emerald to watch their Melbourne Cup runner Russian Camelot.

Four-year-old Russian Camelot finished eighth in the race that stops a nation, with Twilight Payment claiming first place at Flemington after leading the entire race.

Tiger Moth was second and Prince of Arran third.

Dan Fletcher, who is part of the syndicate that owns a 10 per cent share in Russian Camelot, said he was proud of the horse’s performance in his first 3200m race.

“I’m really pleased with him, I thought he made it a great race.

“He was one of the young ones, he went really well.

“He wasn't too far away from them.

“He’s never run a bad race before today and he didn’t run a bad one today, I didn’t think.

“I thought he was great.”

Rae and Dan Fletcher were joined by syndicate members Springsure’s Andrew and Angela Schwarz, Bruce and Trudy Roberts and Tambo’s Andrew Thomas and Yasmine Johnson at Emerald’s Mayfair Ridge Tavern.

The group was surrounded by friends and family and a full crowd cheering Russian Camelot home.

“It would have been nice to be there but you can make your own fun and these days are some of the best days ever anyway, so we’re pretty happy with that,” Dan said.

Rae said it was exciting to be part of it and despite missing the fairytale finish, she had a great time with the other owners, friends and family.

Rolleston’s Terry and Catherine Piggott and Springsure’s Peter and Janine Mahady are also part of the Queensland Cup Colts syndicate, along with Hervey Bay’s Brad and Janice Harvey and southeast Queenslanders Jim and Kaye McGowan, Vince and Ann Ernst and Scott McGowan and Shantal Padayachee.

Trudy Roberts said Russian Camelot would take a break for the rest of the year before coming back bigger and better in 2021, with fingers crossed for another shot at the Melbourne Cup.

Dan added: “The horse needs a break and we need a bit of a break, too.

“But we’ve got to see the full 3200m out this afternoon, so we’ll have a few more drinks and just enjoy the racing.”