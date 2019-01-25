CQ players go to QAS

RUGBY LEAGUE: Despite it being the rugby league off-season, seven up and coming Central Highlands female players were recently selected in high-level QRL squads to participate in a training camp hosted by the Queensland Academy of Sport.

Central Highlands players Charleigh Robinson, Deb Barchard, Elle Stitt, Kailah Rogers and Tashia Anthony all participated in the Queensland Women's Development Camp held last weekend.

Meanwhile, Alenna Whipp was selected in the Under 15 girls and Jasmine Walters the Under 18 girls program which was also held at the state-of-the-art sporting facility in Brisbane.

The Open Women's Development Program has been designed to help lift the standard of play across the state in the various women's competitions and offered players who are not currently taking part in professional or representative programs the chance to upskill and learn ways to improve their overall play.

The junior program is a more elite program, and featured skill development, strength and conditioning and testing, tackle technique, leadership profiling and team building, with a major emphasis placed on State of Origin values and reviewing the performance of the Queensland Women's team.

Emerald Tigers backrower Charleigh Robinson said training at the QAS was a great experience.

"Head coach Aaron Zimmerle and the rest of the staff taught us how to coach ourselves and each another so that we could bring what we learnt back and share it with our fellow club teammates,” Robinson said.

"The female pathways in rugby league are continuing to grow for us at the moment and it's so exciting to watch it unfold.

"If that's not enough to drive you and light the fire in your belly to develop and be the best you can, I don't know what else will.”

The pathway has already helped Blackwater's Mariah Storch to Queensland selection and a premiership title with the Brisbane Broncos' NRLW team last season and is expected to continue giving the elite playing opportunities to future players in years to come.