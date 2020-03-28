Menu
BLOOMSBURY: Police attempting to clear car in middle of the road
CQ police bolstered with new constables

28th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
POLICE stations at Blackwater and Emerald will soon augment their ranks with new constables.

Another round of police recruits graduated from the QPS Academy on Friday in what was the second fast-tracked graduation ceremony for the week.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said a First Year Constable would be deployed to Blackwater Police Station and another would go to Emerald Police Station.

“I’m pleased the Commissioner has taken the step bring forward the graduations to ensure the safety of both frontline officers, and the wider community,” he said.

“It’s good to know Central Queensland will benefit from these First Year Constables.

“I know many in the community are concerned right now, and the presence of these First Year Constables will go a long way towards boosting public safety.

“It’s crucial our communities feel safe, now more than ever.

“I wish these officers the very best as they embark on their new careers.”

Minister Ryan said the early graduations would also deliver further benefits.

“This decision will also free up officers who would otherwise be involved in training those recruits, further bolstering the number of officers on the front line,” he said.

“The latest round of First Year Constables will be expected to uphold the high expectations of the service from the moment they step foot in their new stations.

“I thank them for taking on this responsibility and I know they will serve Queensland with honour and integrity.”

