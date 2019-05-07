Menu
OVERHAUL NEEDED: LNP Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd and Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers continue to lock horns over the issue of wage casualisation.
CQ pollies weigh in on casual workers

by Taylor Battersby
7th May 2019 4:56 PM

IN THE lead-up to next week's Federal Election, the issue of wage casualisation has continued to crop up in the Flynn electorate.

Labor candidate Zac Beers said the issue had had "devastating effects” across the region.

"Across Central Queensland, big businesses and multinationals are using dodgy casual arrangements as an excuse to trap workers in insecure work arrangements,” he said.

Under Labor's proposed policy, Mr Beers said any casual worker employed for 12 months or more with regular hours would be able to request to be made permanent and would be able to access a new appeals process should their request be denied.

"Ken O'Dowd and the LNP have stood by and done nothing for six years while this problem gets worse and worse, only offering up toothless, meaningless reforms that only benefit the big multinationals,” he said.

Unlike them, we'll hold businesses accountable and gives workers better protections from big multinationals looking to exploit them.”

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said Mr Beers' assertions about workforce casualisation were "just more Labor lies”.

"It is important to remember that it suits some workers to be employed on a casual basis, and that casualisation always existed under Labor and the Coalition,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"We want to fix the casualisation issue and earlier this year introduced legislation to extend the right to permanent work for all employees, including coal miners.

"Labor knocked back that legislation because they think politics is more important than outcomes.

"Sadly, they see politics as more important than job security.”

