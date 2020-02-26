CQ professor nationally recognised for teaching excellence

A CENTRAL Queensland professor has received a prestigious award for her commitment to distance education students.

CQUniversity’s Professor Kate Ames was a ‘Teaching Excellence’ winner in the Humanities and Arts category as part of the Australian Awards for University Teaching (AAUT) at Canberra this week.

Professor Ames, who has been teaching distance students since the 1990s, attributed her national recognition to a laser-like focus on fostering student development and engagement in learning in fully online environments.

“I have completed most of my study by distance, so I’ve always been conscious to ensure those students who aren’t able to come to class receive the best possible education,” she said.

“People often comment that face-to-face is best for communication. Of course it is, but I can’t just accept that premise and give up trying to make things as interesting and engaging as possible for our distance students.

“Trying to explain complex concepts to students in class is one thing but trying to explain those concepts to students who are distributed around the country and learning in their own time takes things to an entirely different level.”

Professor Ames said she was honoured to be recognised for her work and would continue to strive to be better.

“In honouring me, I think there’s broader recognition that CQUniversity is a leader in distance education,” she said.

“There is so much amazing teaching happening here – every day, I meet academics who advocate for their students, and challenge themselves to be the best possible educator to support those students.”

CQUniversity Provost Professor Helen Huntly OAM said the entire University was proud of the achievement.

“Kate has a fantastic track record in fostering student development and engagement in learning in fully online environments,” she said.

“Kate is driven to make education accessible to those who might normally be unable to study for a degree-level program.

“She has taught more than 7000 students, many from low socio-economic backgrounds and most studying in isolation via distance education, due to CQUniversity’s reputation as a distance education provider.”

