CQ professor praises NAPLAN cancellation

LEARNING outcomes should actually improve without the added stress of NAPLAN tests in 2020.

That’s according to school testing and educational neuroscience expert Professor Ken Purnell of CQUniversity Australia.

On Friday, Education Council ministers cancelled NAPLAN.

“Cancelling NAPLAN tests in 2020 is a welcome move for our students, teachers, markers and the community as we work together to get through these times as best we can,” Professor Purnell said.

“Less focus on NAPLAN preparation for teachers and their students will mean other important areas of learning are addressed – which are often neglected in the efforts to maximise NAPLAN test scores.

“There will be less fear about sitting the tests for students, their teachers and principals. Indeed, as there is less stress, the neuroscience shows that learning will improve.

“NAPLAN is a very expensive exercise financially and in time taken up for students and their teachers to prepare for the tests.

“That time will be better spent. The NAPLAN results have largely ‘plateaued’ as assessment theory and practice elsewhere in the world suggests that would happen.

“So we spend copious dollars and cause much angst and miss out on important learning involving creativity and developing expertise of students in all areas of the curriculum – not just the very limited aspects associated with certain types of literacy and certain types of numeracy valued in such standardised tests that, as some argue, reduce Australia’s international competitiveness in brain power, and which some suggest ‘Stops Australia being the Clever Country’.”