Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CQU Professor of Education Ken Purnell.
CQU Professor of Education Ken Purnell.
News

CQ professor praises NAPLAN cancellation

Contributed
21st Mar 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEARNING outcomes should actually improve without the added stress of NAPLAN tests in 2020.

That’s according to school testing and educational neuroscience expert Professor Ken Purnell of CQUniversity Australia.

On Friday, Education Council ministers cancelled NAPLAN.

“Cancelling NAPLAN tests in 2020 is a welcome move for our students, teachers, markers and the community as we work together to get through these times as best we can,” Professor Purnell said.

“Less focus on NAPLAN preparation for teachers and their students will mean other important areas of learning are addressed – which are often neglected in the efforts to maximise NAPLAN test scores.

“There will be less fear about sitting the tests for students, their teachers and principals. Indeed, as there is less stress, the neuroscience shows that learning will improve.

“NAPLAN is a very expensive exercise financially and in time taken up for students and their teachers to prepare for the tests.

“That time will be better spent. The NAPLAN results have largely ‘plateaued’ as assessment theory and practice elsewhere in the world suggests that would happen.

“So we spend copious dollars and cause much angst and miss out on important learning involving creativity and developing expertise of students in all areas of the curriculum – not just the very limited aspects associated with certain types of literacy and certain types of numeracy valued in such standardised tests that, as some argue, reduce Australia’s international competitiveness in brain power, and which some suggest ‘Stops Australia being the Clever Country’.”

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mining firm’s plan to pump $100M into economy amid COVID-19

        premium_icon Mining firm’s plan to pump $100M into economy amid COVID-19

        Business The plan will bring relief to many Central Queensland supplier and contractors

        Grieving dad’s push for Blackwater mine death inquest

        premium_icon Grieving dad’s push for Blackwater mine death inquest

        News Heartbroken dad's meets with minister after tragedy

        Retail giant sees huge jump in sales, forces wait lists

        premium_icon Retail giant sees huge jump in sales, forces wait lists

        Business Harvey Norman has experienced an extraordinary rise in sales amid COVID-19.

        Queensland coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        Queensland coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        News The number of cases has jumped by 50 in the last 24 hours