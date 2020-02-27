CQ pub donates to life saving organisation

HELPFUL: Scott from the Blackwater Hotel Motel and Kim from the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service. Photo: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service

HELPFUL: Scott from the Blackwater Hotel Motel and Kim from the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service. Photo: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service

A CENTRAL Queensland pub has donated more than $1000 to a service that helps save lives across the region.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service received the funds from Blackwater Hotel staff, who were proud to assist with the continuation of the organisation.

“The amount of times they’ve come out here to get people, you want to give back to a service that services our town,” hotel assistant manager Susanne King said.

Each month the hotel raffles off meat trays and runs a 100 board to raise funds for charities.

The staff decided to raise funds for the helicopter service and were thankful for the community support.

The helicopter service was presented with a cheque for $1040.

“Super grateful to have wonderful people in the community who take the time and effort to fundraise for RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service,” a spokeswoman said.