CQ real estate ‘standout’ across country: report

Central Queensland suburbs topped a recently-released real estate index of areas across the country that grew throughout the year.

Terry Ryder’s summer 2020-21 National Price Predictor Index listed the top “super-charged” suburbs across the country, putting Emerald in the top five and Rockhampton and Gladstone postcodes in the top 50.

“The recovery in locations impacted by the resources sector is a standout feature of this survey,” the report said.

“The Central Queensland regional centre of Emerald provides a stark example … with current sales levels double those of a year earlier.

“The median house price has risen 6.5 per cent to $340,000 in the past year.

“Vacancies, which were around 10 per cent four years ago, are now below 1 per cent.”

The report also said there had been “notable upturns” in Gladstone and Mount Isa.

Median house prices for Gracemere were listed as $270,000 and New Auckland for $320,000.

Sales were said to be up 23 per cent at Moranbah and 10 per cent at Clermont.

The report said a theme across Australia was the relocation of people from resident to more affordable locations “that offer lifestyle”.

“This trend has been gathering speed for a number of years and has been enhanced by the pandemic period, with its enforced lockdown phases,” it said.

“Regional areas in particular have attracted increased demand as a result of this pattern.

“In the most populous states – NSW, Victoria and Queensland – the regional jurisdictions have out-performed their capital cities on the number of suburbs or towns with rising sales activity.”