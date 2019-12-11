CQ records big but isolated rainfall totals

TWO slow-moving thunderstorms have dumped good falls in areas surrounding the Carnarvon National Park.

In the past 24 hours, Tanderra Alert Station southwest of Springsure recorded 32mm.

On Sunday, Mt Moffat in the Carnarvon National Park recorded 22mm in a 24-hour window.

Jess Gardner, meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology said the slow-moving storms were “quite isolated” and moved slowly due to low upper-atmospheric winds.

She said such storms were not uncommon, nor were they restricted to any time of year.

On Friday there were large falls reported just west of Rockhampton as large but patchy thunderstorms moved east.

Despites some locations fielding large rain totals, much of Central Queensland remains dry.

Springsure, Emerald, Rockhampton and Clermont have not triggered the gauges in the past 48 hours.

Forecasts give Rockhampton very slim chances of any rain at all this week with a 30 per cent chance of less than a millimetre on Friday.

Emerald and surrounds have the same potential.

Yeppoon can expect thunderstorms most evenings this week, but no significant rain is expected.

The dry weather will be accompanied by another week of high temperatures.

Rockhampton is set to hover around the high 30s into the next week

To the west, high 30s to low 40s can be expected everyday lasting well into next week.

The fire danger will be ‘very high’ for the Central Highlands and Coalfields for the remainder of the week while Capricornia’s risk will ease to ‘high’ on Wednesday.