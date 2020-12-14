CQ rep cricket players caught up in Brisbane weather event

Mackay’s Isabella Sammut is captain of the Central Infernos, one of six teams contesting the under-15 female state cricket championships in Brisbane.

CENTRAL Infernos players have their fingers crossed the weather in Brisbane improves dramatically so they see some action at the under-15 female state cricket championships.

Torrential rain has forced the cancellation of the opening day’s play today, but organisers are hopeful there will be games played tomorrow.

The championships, which are scheduled to run until Thursday at Redlands Cricket Club, will be livestreamed on this website.

The Infernos includes players from Rockhampton, Cap Coast, Emerald, Gladstone and Mackay and is one of six regional teams taking part.

Coach Zoe Eisenmenger said it was a well-balanced side, with strengths in every area.

The majority of the line-up recently represented Capricornia, which finished fourth in the state schoolgirls championships.

Abbey Harvey, who plays with Cap Coast in the Rockhampton cricket competition, is part of the Central Infernos line-up.

The team is captained by Mackay’s Isabella Sammut, with Rockhampton’s Abbey Harvey and Emerald’s Bonnie Berry making up the leadership group.

“There’s no one particular standout, we do have some state players and some older girls who will be mentoring our younger, developing players but they all work really well together which is a big strength in any team,” Eisenmenger said.

“On paper, our girls are all very capable cricketers, but cricket is such an unpredictable game and sometimes it just depends what happens on the day.

“Because the players are so far apart, we’ve only been able to meet up a couple of times but they’ve played together for a couple of years now and they know each other pretty well so it will be a good trip.”

Central Inferos team: Meghan McCartney (Mackay), Bonnie Berry (Emerald), Keeva Mohan (Mackay), Becky Dwyer (Mackay), Gabby Macrae (Rockhampton), Kelsey Waldon (Mackay), Mahli Rae (Gladstone, Grace Rethamel (Gladstone), Haylee Holdsworth (Mackay), Darcie Moore (Rockhampton), Isabella Sammut (Mackay), Abbey Harvey (Rockhampton). Coach: Zoe Eisenmenger, manager Emily Savage.