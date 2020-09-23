CQ residents the most optimistic about Qld’s future

CENTRAL Queenslanders are a positive bunch who have come out of the coronavirus lockdown period with a glass half full attitude.

News Queensland’s Your Say 2020 sentiment survey found Central Queenslanders are more optimistic about the state’s future than any other region.

On a scale of -10 (very pessimistic) to +10 (very optimistic), CQ residents scored a 5.85.

The second and third most optimistic regions were Greater Brisbane – North at 4.7 and Sunshine Coast at 2.05.

North Queensland and Gold Coast residents were the most pessimistic, scoring -4.52 and -5.54, respectively.

The results showed females were much more optimistic than males and those in the 18 to 24 and 25 to 34 age brackets were the most positive groups.

For the survey, the Mackay electorate was considered part of the Central Queensland region, while Whitsunday was included in North Queensland.

Mackay’s Sheppard family are just some of the many Central Queenslanders who believe good things are coming for the Sunshine State.

They have shown that the border restrictions do not mean an end to fun and family holidays.

The Sheppards, like many local families, have opted to take a “staycation” in Mackay for the school holidays and spent the day soaking up the sun at Mackay Harbour.

Luke Sheppard said residents should have a positive outlook towards Queensland’s future.

“From a tourism point of view, there’s so much to offer,” Mr Sheppard said.

He said CQ residents also had better lifestyles compared to those in the southeast.

The sentiment survey – the biggest ever survey of its kind in Queensland – found the top three words respondents used to describe their state were “beautiful”, “sunny” and “safe”.

More than 8000 Queenslanders went online to answer 49 questions ranging across jobs, the economy, the environment, COVID and our elected leaders.

The answers have given us a comprehensive look at ourselves, highlighting how much faith we have in the future but also uncovering concerns in specific regions and issues that need to be addressed.

SURVEY: How optimistic Queenslanders are about the future.

The survey method

Your Say 2020 was a self-selection sentiment survey conducted across News Queensland’s metropolitan and regional websites from September 1-10.

It was open to all readers, both subscribers and non-subscribers, to have their say on the current state of Queensland and the state’s priorities as we rebuild from the COVID-19 health and economic crisis.

The survey included 49 questions ranging from cost of living and COVID, to the performance of elected leaders and lifestyle.

It did not require personal details or contact information, but respondents had to include their age bracket, gender and state electorate.

There were 8025 valid responses to the questions. Any attempts to spam the survey were blocked and removed from final results.

The geographic split of survey respondents maps closely to the population distribution of the state.

Those aged over 45 were over-represented in the survey responses, and the gender balance skewed a bit more male than the population.

While the results should not be seen as a predictor for the state election, the sample size of electoral regions, age brackets and political persuasions does provide an opportunity to highlight differences in opinions, the common issues Queensland is facing, and people’s key concerns for the future.