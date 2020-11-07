CQ residents warned to brace for thunderstorms

Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said the region could experience thunderstorms, with Moranbah, Clermont and Emerald in with a chance of severe storm activity.

MUGGY and hot weather could turn into storms across Mackay and the Central Highlands.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for most of Queensland north and central coast.

⛈️ Thunderstorm forecast for today ⛈️

Severe storms with large hail, heavy rain & damaging winds are possible about central inland #Qld this afternoon & evening, chiefly over the Central Highlands & Coalfields. Warnings issued if severe storms develop: https://t.co/ZZ5Qrs0u7j pic.twitter.com/czEo3H0M1I — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) November 7, 2020

Ms Hoff said severe storms were weather systems with winds of over 90km/h, hail, heavy rainfall with the threat of flash flooding and, in extreme circumstances, tornadoes.

Ms Hoff said it was unlikely that the storm system threatening the Central Highlands would bring all of these elements, but residents should prepare for the rain and winds.

She said the rough weather was caused by moist air combining with an inland trough.

"We have a lot of really humid air being sucked in," Ms Hoff said.

She said the system was expected to move south and inland over the next few days.

Mackay seven-day forecast

Saturday: Max 30C. Partly cloudy. High chance of showers, most likely in the evening. The chance of a thunderstorm inland later this afternoon and evening. Light winds.

Sunday: Min 21C. Max 29C. Cloudy. High chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm Inland. Light winds becoming easterly 20 to 30 km/h in the morning.

Monday: Min 20C. Max 29. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. Winds east to south-easterly 20 to 30 km/h.

Tuesday: Min 19. Max 29. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. Winds east to south-easterly 20 to 30 km/h.

Wednesday: Min 19. Max 30. Mostly sunny. Winds easterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light during the morning then becoming east to south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day.

Thursday: Min 19. Max 30. Sunny. Light winds.

Friday: Min 20. Max 31. Mostly sunny. Light winds.