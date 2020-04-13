CQ rider makes history

WINNERS: Elyce Smith stands alongside trainer Glenda Bell after a big day of racing at Emerald over the weekend.

WINNERS: Elyce Smith stands alongside trainer Glenda Bell after a big day of racing at Emerald over the weekend.

STAR Central Queensland apprentice Elyce Smith has written her name into the record books, becoming the first apprentice at Pioneer Park to ride six winners on the same program.

The 22 year old, who has only been riding since 2017, achieved the feat at Pioneer Park on Saturday.

Smith opened the day winning aboard the $1.55 chance Summerlea in the richest race on the program, the $28000 QTIS maiden.

She closed the meeting just as she began, saluting for punters aboard $2.50 favourite Monolad.

In between she landed the prize on Fiderius ($4.40) in the second race, Addicted ($1.60) in race three, in the fifth race Burden ($4.60) for Clint Austin, and the sixth race aboard Bell’s stable star Fastnet Flyer ($4.60).

Following her record-breaking achievement, which now has her leading the Pioneer Park jockey premiership, Smith said she would remain level headed and focused on helping to keep racing going in Central Queensland during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today is a great day and you don’t sort of know what is happening next week,” she said.

“I just ride each race and be grateful for the great rides Glenda serves up for me.

“I really don’t have time to think about much really. I’m studying hard for my teacher’s degree and riding track work along with race riding so it’s business as usual.”

Leading Pioneer Park trainer Glenda Bell also heaped praise on Smith after she partnered five of her winners in a big day for the local Hogan’s road trainer.

“She rode Fiderius a treat, had Addicted outside of the leader, turning for home exactly were I wanted to be rode out Fastnet Flyer strongly before charging home late aboard Monolad,” Bell said.

Bell said Smith was reaping the benefits of her work ethic, skill and strong discipline.

“Credit to herself – she is a worker and she is a really good horsewoman before she was a jockey,” Bell said.

“She had a fair idea before she put the silks on, but she is improving all the time and is judging pace and doing her own form knowing what is going on around her before she even leaves the mounting yard”.

This season alone, Smith has ridden 56 winners and accumulated close to $700,000 in prize money for winning connections.

President Mary Bulger was more than pleased with the Emerald Jockey Club track and was pleased to be able to distribute a record $108,000 in prize money to district 5 participants.