CQ riders selected for Australian motocross team

Emerald sisters Hayley and Brooke Ball will be be representing Go Girl Racing Australia female Motocross riders in New Zealand in 2020.

TWO young Central Queensland sisters are making their mark in motocross, riding for their country before they’ve reached their teenage years.

Hayley Ball, 12, and her younger sister Brooke, 9, are two of six Australian riders who have been selected to compete as part of the Go Girl Racing Australia Motocross Team for next year.

The young Emerald siblings will travel to New Zealand in January to compete against international riders at the King of the Mountain in the Taranaki and Woodville GP Oceania Challenge.

Their mum Nicole said it would be a fun but competitive competition and a great opportunity for all the girls competing in both countries to race together.

“It’s really fantastic to have a variety of girls racing and older role models for the younger ones coming through,” she said.

“By being apart of the Go Girl Racing Australia Events and Team, the girls get to train and race with a great variety of riders and think ‘I want to be like her’, so they have people to look up to and goals that they want to achieve.”

Hayley and Brooke will compete in a team of six with New South Wales’ 14-year-old Taylor Thompson and 12-year-old Rayne Alefosio, South Australia’s 15-year-old Aimee Butler and 14-year-old Charli Cannon, also from Queensland.

Both girls were riding before they were three-years-old, racing from four-years-old and have both held numerous titles winning consecutive female championships in Queensland.

Both daughters are very competitive and hold their own with male racers.

“I like racing because you get to battle and you can challenge the boys,” 12-year-old Hayley said.

“I always try my best to give 100 per cent and it feels really good when I know I have achieved new goals. I’m proud of myself.”

Brooke won all her races this year and finished as the state champion in both 50cc and 65cc classes, the only female to claim two championship titles in 2019.

Hayley is contracted to Kawasaki Australia as one of the youngest female riders to do so and will be supported by Kawasaki New Zealand while racing overseas in the 85cc BW class, while Brooke will be racing in both the 65cc and 85cc SW class.

Go Girl Racing Australia organises the largest female motocross event Australia wide and supports the growth and development of females in motocross and is known for providing opportunities and help to empower females in motocross.

A Go Girl Racing Australia spokesman said both girls were selected not only for their talent and riding ability but points positioning in 2019-2020 at Go Girl Racing Australia and statewide competitions.

“Both girls also show wonderful sportsmanship, which is imperative to being part of a successful team.”

The girls have organised their final fundraising barbecue at Emerald’s Mitre 10 on November 30 which will help to cover the cost of bike maintenance and petrol costs for the team.

Follow their Facebook page, BALL Z Racing Hayley & Brooke Ball and Go Girl Racing Australia to follow their journey.