CQ road to get million-dollar safety upgrade

A MILLION-dollar upgrade of a main road in Central Queensland will aim to improve driver safety.

Nearly $1.5 million will be spent to develop Moranbah Access Road, including the entrance to Moranbah Airport.

The money will come from the Federal Government's Black Spot program.

The improvements outlined in the government-funded $1,446,500 project include road widening, the creation of a full-width clear zone, pavement markings, and the removal of roadside hazards.

Isaac Council Mayor Anne Baker said the works would improve safety in the region.

"Moranbah Access Road is a road of high significance for the Isaac Region, linking the resilient and hardworking community of Moranbah with the Peak Downs Highway and connecting the Moranbah Airport," she said.

"This road is just one of many in our region where local community and industry share the roads every single day, it is so very important to upgrade these significant traffic corridors for the safety of all our road users."

Federal Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack said Queensland would receive $25.3 million under the Black Spot Program's 2020-21 funding round.

"No matter where you live, we want to help get Australians home to their families sooner and safer - especially regional Australians who make up about a quarter of our national population but account for more than half of the roads deaths," Mr McCormack said.

"The Black Spot Program funds important safety measures such as traffic signals and roundabouts at locations where a number of serious crashes have occurred.

"The 51 Black Spot projects across Queensland will therefore make an important contribution towards reducing serious injuries and deaths on our roads."

Assistant Minister for Road Safety Scott Buchholz said this investment in Black Spot projects would deliver safer roads in local government areas throughout the state.

"The Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics has found Black Spot projects reduce the number of crashes causing death and injury by an average of 30 per cent," Mr Buchholz said.

"The high-priority locations we are funding have seen a total of 12 fatal and 233 crashes causing injuries recorded over the past five years."

Construction is expected to start in October this year and finish in January, 2021.