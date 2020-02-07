Menu
A sink has been smashed and destroyed at a Dysart school.
CQ school’s property smashed and destroyed

7th Feb 2020 10:30 AM

A DYSART school sink was smashed and destroyed this week when someone entered the premises out of school hours.

Dysart Police said the wash basin in a toilet block at Dysart State School was wilfully damaged sometime between 6pm on February 5 and 5am on February 6.

Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said no property has been stolen.

“If you witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during this time, please contact police,” he said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference number QP2000257990 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

crimes dysart police dysart state school education tresspass wilful damange
Central Queensland News

