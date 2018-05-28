Menu
Two QFES crews attended the scene. Bev Lacey
CQ service station shuts down after gas leak

27th May 2018 2:09 PM

2pm: THE BP service station at Emerald has been shut pending a safety inspection after a gas leak there today.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the station at the corner of Clermont and Ruby sts about 12.10pm after two leaks were detected coming from an underground LPG tank.

A spokesperson said two QFES truck crews attended the service station and set up a control point.

The leaks were then isolated and any remaining gas dissipated.

The QFES control point has closed down and crews since departed.

The spokesperson said the BP service station has closed for the time being and left in the hands of management pending the issuing of a safety certificate.

It's not known how long the service station will be shut.

