CQ shoppers fund festive appeal

WITH less than a week to go, Central Queensland residents can support three deserving charities this festive season, in a bid to fight hunger, combat drought and support Aussies affected by cancer across Queensland.

Until Christmas Day, Central Queensland shoppers can purchase $2 “Thank you” donation cards at Coles stores including Moranbah and Emerald, with all funds raised to be split evenly between food rescue organisation SecondBite, the Country Women’s Association, and Redkite — a charity providing essential support to children and young people with cancer and their families.

The fundraising campaign comes as Coles research shows more than one in three Australian shoppers intend to donate cash to charity this Christmas — with one in four Queenslanders likely to donate up to $50 in cash.

Coles CEO Steven Cain said: “We know there will be many Australians facing tough times at Christmas. That’s why we wanted to support three remarkable organisations which are making a big difference in our communities.”

One Queensland local benefiting from this year’s appeal is Coles Westfield Helensvale store manager Sara Grecia, whose daughter was diagnosed with Hydrocephalus – a condition where there is a build-up of fluid in the brain – at just six months old due to a brain tumour, greatly impacting their family’s daily life and financial situation just before Christmas in 2014.

Sara said the support her family received from cancer support charity Redkite was overwhelming in such a confusing and stressful time for her family.

“After my daughter Holly’s diagnosis, Redkite was there at the hospital within 24 hours to provide support and a welcome pack for our family.

They also supported our other daughter by explaining the situation with a lovely story book, taking some stress off myself and my husband during a very difficult time,” she said.

“The financial support we received from Redkite also meant we didn’t need to worry about travel and food, so we could just focus on Holly’s health.

“Coles’ support for the cause gives people a platform to share their stories and raise funds to support families going through tough times — customers don’t fully understand the incredible impact of what they do when purchasing a $2 donation card.”

This year, thanks to the generosity of Coles store teams and customers, Redkite supported 470 families throughout Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Of those families, 216 received financial support, 237 accessed counselling services and 120 received career and education support. Central Queensland shoppers can further contribute to Redkite by purchasing a delicious, lightly spiced gingerbread, a mouth-watering chocolate reindeer or a scrumptious vanilla elf for $1 until Christmas Day, with 20 cents from every sale going directly to Redkite.