CQ short-changed on DV funding, says LNP

Central Queenslanders are being short-changed on $2.5 million of domestic violence funding, according to the LNP who say the region will receive only 8.1 per cent of the state’s total.

The funding was issued by the Prevention for Domestic and Family Violence, Attorney-General, Minister for Justice and Women’s department under the “Responding to COVID-19 in the sexual domestic and family violence sectors grant program.”

Minister for Family and Domestic Violence Shannon Fentiman. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Minister Shannon Fentiman announced this week 23 programs across Queensland would share in the $2.5 million.

“Over the past 12 months many in our community have stayed home to protect themselves from COVID-19, yet we know that for so many across our state home is not the safe space it should be,” Minister Fentiman said.

“That is why these grants of between $50,000 and $150,000 have been made available to support one-off initiatives to respond to the impacts of the pandemic.

“The grants will fund direct, frontline services that provide prevention, early intervention, crisis and post crisis support, and develop resources to assist clients and use in community education programs about sexual violence.”

Queensland Shadow Minister for Child Protection Amanda Camm speaks during Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

But the LNP has attacked the Minister about the $205,438 awarded to projects in Gladstone and Rockhampton.

Gladstone project Strong Communities LTD were successful in securing $56,387, while a Rockhampton grant application by Helem Yumba Incorporated secured $149,051.

Ms Fentiman said such was the response to the program “additional funding was allocated on top of the initial $2 million advertised.”

Shadow Minister for the Prevention of Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence Amanda Camm said Central Queensland was being short-changed.

“The State Government needs to recognise services in Rockhampton and Gladstone that deal with sexual violence need more funding,” Ms Camm said.

Queensland Shadow Minister for Rural and Regional Affairs Dale Last speaks during a press conference at Parliament House. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

“Violence against women is not just isolated to domestic violence but also the significant increase in sexual assault.

“Central Queensland women who are coming forward and reporting incidents need more of these services.”

Shadow Minister for Rural and Regional Affairs Dale Last said regional Queensland needed more funding and more services for domestic violence prevention.

“It’s an insult Central Queensland doesn’t get more funding,” Mr Last said.

“The State Government needs to fix their broken system as a matter of urgency.

“I won’t allow regional Queensland to miss out on more funding for these crucial services.”

The Observer has contacted Ms Fentiman’s office seeking a response to the LNP claims.

