CQ stars named in Qld Origin squad

CQ Capras skipper Chelsea Baker has been named in the Maroons 32-player extended squad. Photo: Colleen Edwards/QRL

CQ Capras players Chelsea Baker and Annette Brander have been named in the Harvey Norman Queensland Maroons extended squad.

Rockhampton’s Tamika Upton, who starred in the Maroons historic Origin win last year and is playing with the Burleigh Bears in the BHP Premiership this season, is also in the 32-strong line-up.

Upton scored two tries in the 24-18 win over New South Wales at the Sunshine Coast stadium last November.

Queensland fullback Tamika Upton in last year’s State of Origin clash with New South Wales at Sunshine Coast Stadium. Photo: NRL Images

The Queensland Rugby League is beefing up preparations to enhance the Maroons’ chances of going back-to-back on the big stage.

The squad will assemble on Monday for the first of eight sessions planned in the lead-up to the June 25 Origin clash, and all squad members will also receive a training contract.

As well, the camp for the selected team has been extended to 10 days.

Head coach Tahnee Norris said the Origin squad boasted plenty of experience, as well as new players who would bring extra energy.

It includes players from seven of the eight clubs contesting the 2021 BHP Premiership.

“I’m also very encouraged by the form of our regional teams, and the players selected from central and northern Queensland teams deserve their opportunity,” Norris said.

