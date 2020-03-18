CQ student trumpets with the best

A CAPELLA State School music student felt euphoric playing in a concert with students from across the region on the weekend.

Year 11 trumpet player Thomas McDonald participated in the Capricornia State Honours Ensemble Program, last Friday to Sunday which showcased 158 students from 35 Central Queensland schools.

“I got nominated by my music teacher and it just snowballed from there,” Thomas said.

The young musicians practised and performed at North Rockhampton State School under the tutelage of such figures as composer and conductor Ralph Hultgren.

Capella State School's Thomas McDonald.

Two and a half days of intensive music-making culminated in a concert on Sunday afternoon.

“Everyone sat down as a whole ensemble and then we looked at the music, played it through a couple of times and the conductor helped us,” Thomas said.

“Coming together at the end of two days and just belting out these five amazing pieces made me feel almost euphoric.”

He thanked his music teacher Rebecca Allen-Ankins for helping him progress. Ms Allen-Ankins said she was incredibly proud to have Thomas represent the school.

She hoped his success would spur his fellow students to keep improving.

“It’s not just about the performance at the end; it’s about the development and growth they get over the few days working with high-calibre conductors,” Ms Allen-Ankins said.

“I’m very humbled to think I might have contributed somewhat to his ability to go there and have that experience.

“I hope he inspires the rest of our students in the program to strive for challenge and new opportunities.”