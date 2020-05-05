Students eager for face-to-face lessons next week

CENTRAL Queensland students will soon be back in the classroom.

The State Government announced on Monday that physical school classes would be gradually re-introduced this month.

Capella State High School principal Gerowyn Lacaze said her Year 11s and 12s were delighted to be returning.

She said there were positives to teaching and learning from home, but students had told her they missed being able to ask teachers for guidance and feedback.

"They're fine working online in terms of being able to access material," Mrs Lacaze said, "but they miss the human side of having somebody to give feedback or to clarify.

"Younger students like having the teacher explain, and there's a gradual release as they grow older and seem to like more independent learning.

"We've had some students who have turned in more work remotely than they have in a classroom.

"Wouldn't it be nice if learning took something from what has happened here as a positive?"

Next Monday, May 11, students in kindergarten, Prep, and Years 1, 11, and 12 will return to school.

That decision will be evaluated on May 15. May 25 is the proposed date for remaining students to return.

Mrs Lacaze said students will use hand sanitiser when entering or leaving the school, and that the relatively small size of her school minimised her fears of virus infection.

She was, however, unsure about elderly teachers or those with medical conditions.

"We're fairly lucky in that we have enough facilities that we're able to space our students out.

"The challenge is there hasn't been clear direction about those staff in at-risk categories. That's the only concern staff have."

Capella State High School Year 12 student Jack Probert said working remotely was "not bad, but it does have its negatives".

"If you're struggling you can't really get that straight-away answer from your teacher.

"The teachers are doing well at helping, but some people need that face-to-face learning."

Mr Probert was not particularly concerned about hygiene, as his school is "not that big".

Year 12 Emma Walsh was more enthusiastic about digital lessons. She said there were fewer distractions at home than there were at school.

"It's a positive thing because it makes you sit down and do your work," she said. "This is probably the most work I've ever done.

"But I am excited to go back to school because it's very hard to communicate with your teachers. I'm excited to interact with them and get help more easily."

Miss Walsh said she intended to study education at university and agreed with Mrs Lacaze's suggestion that school curriculums could incorporate some aspects of home learning.

"I reckon that's a very good thing that might happen in the future because it gives students a balance of learning independently."