CQ students in world-premiere of energy challenge event

LEARNING EXPERIENCE: The world premier of the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy's (QMEA) new Energy Challenge (Engineering and Design) workshop was hosted at Moura State High School this week.

CQ STUDENTS have participated in the world premiere of a new workshop which promises to give them a headstart towards resources sector careers.

Aiming to be the bridge between the classroom and the world of work, the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy’s (QMEA) new Energy Challenge (Engineering and Design) workshop took place at Moura State High School on Wednesday.

In addition to Moura SHS students, the event also involved students from Biloela SHS, Redeemer Lutheran School and Theodore SHS.

Anglo American’s Dawson Mine General Manager Clarence Robertson said they were very proud to be supporting this new workshop, “which will give students an insight into how their classroom lessons translate to the world of work, and the great STEM-related careers available to them locally in our sector”.

“Our team has been looking forward to helping the students learn about chemical processing and engineering and design, which are all very important in the mining process,” Mr Robertson said.

“It will be exciting to see what they come up with as they design and build an energy production unit and maximise its wattage generation.”

Students get busy with a Bunsen burner.

The workshop also enabled the students to learn about robotics and programming.

The workshop was overseen by award-winning Moura State High School teacher Norah Parsons who last year was named one of Queensland’s top teachers by her peers when she won the Outstanding Contribution to Teaching category in the Queensland College of Teachers’ TEACHX awards.

The students enjoyed learning about robotics.

Norah also won the 2016 Australian Mathematical Sciences Institute Choose Maths Award.

The QMEA is a partnership between the Queensland Resources Council (QRC) and the Queensland Government under its Gateway to Industry Schools program.

It has 75 schools throughout Queensland.