Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Nathan Ramm (right).
Nathan Ramm (right).
Breaking

CQ teacher to be sentenced for child exploitation material

Jack Evans
3rd Jun 2020 10:13 AM | Updated: 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Rockhampton teacher, Nathan Neil Ramm, has had his sentence date set for one count each of distributing and possessing child exploitation material.

Judge Michael Burnett made the decision earlier today.

>> School's 'deep regret' over teacher's charges

Ramm, who will remain on bail until his sentence, did not appear in court this morning.

Ramm's defence said a report from a phychologist was being compiled.

Ramm was arrested and charged after detectives from the Rockhampton Child Protection and Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at his Allenstown residence on November 2, 2019.

More Stories

child exploitation material charge crime nathan neil rammtmbcourt queensland crime tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Property The government will pay out grants of around $25,000 for people to build new homes or renovate – but not everyone will be eligible.

        Restrictions lifting: What you need to know

        premium_icon Restrictions lifting: What you need to know

        News Coronavirus Qld: What you need to know as restrictions are lifted

        Family’s heartache: ‘We don’t know how he died’

        premium_icon Family’s heartache: ‘We don’t know how he died’

        Politics The father of Nathan Turner says they are still in the dark

        Ex-Emerald resident defying doctor’s diagnosis

        premium_icon Ex-Emerald resident defying doctor’s diagnosis

        News Dad's determination comes from his desire to continue helping his loved ones