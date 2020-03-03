CQ tennis club encourages new players with social nights

FOR the first time in secretary Jodi Burnell’s four-year tenure on the Capella Tennis Club’s committee, the club has abandoned regular fixtures due to lack of players.

A lot of it, she said, had to do with timing. But the scarcity was still unusual.

“The numbers come and go,” Ms Burnell said. “A lot of things seem to affect it.

“But we’ve never had a term where we haven’t been able to get enough people to play. That’s in my four years being involved.”

The club needs a minimum of 16 players to make four teams for a term. Only 12 people were interested this time around.

“We play in school terms,” Ms Burnell said. “And generally the first term back is a harder term to get numbers for.

“We’ve got a lot of school teachers that play so, with their heavy work schedule, a lot of them couldn’t play this term.”

“It fluctuates with workers in town. We have the same problem during harvest time.”

To generate interest, the club is holding social nights, welcoming those of all ages and abilities to try a sport that Ms Burnell said was fun, family-friendly and competitive.

“Last week we had a couple of newcomers to town. They saw the lights on and came over to check it out.

“These clubs keep a small town going. It’s a hit and a giggle and a little bit of competition. It’s just a couple of hours away from the humdrum of life.”

The next social tennis night will be on Thursday, March 12 from 6pm. The cost is $10 a person and the length depends on the number of players. An accompanying sausage sizzle will keep people energised.

Ms Burnell expected the nights to be fortnightly affairs, but recommended keeping up to date on social media – either the Capella Tennis Club page or the Capella Community Noticeboard – or by signing up for the club’s mailing list by emailing her at capellavanpark@hotmail.com.