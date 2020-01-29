CQ tennis clubs launch social initiative

TWELVE tennis clubs in Central Queensland have joined a national effort led by Tennis Australia to improve the health of the regional population through a more sociable and relaxed approach to tennis.

Open Court Sessions launches as the Australian Open is in full swing, and encourages people to come together over great food, drink and music, with a social hit of tennis on the side.

Hitting up more than 1000 clubs across all states and 119 clubs in Queensland, Open Court Sessions introduces tennis with a contemporary twist. There’s no longer the need to join a club, sign up for lessons or commit to a weekly competition.

Instead players can participate in a range of dynamic tennis activities, putting a spin on the traditional game with entertaining new formats and a variety of equipment. All skill levels are welcome and can join in the fun with no strings attached.

“We’re delighted to announce Open Court Sessions as a fresh new way to get more adults back into the sport,” Tennis Australia’s chief tennis officer Matt Dwyer said.

“Open Court Sessions is the perfect mix of a casual social hit with friends and the opportunity to enjoy great food and drinks courtside. And more important, it fits in to today’s busy lifestyles.

“Our research shows that people are time poor and they want flexibility and fun with their fitness routines, and Open Court Sessions fits that criteria – just book online and rock up to your local tennis club.

“It’s all about being social, both on and off the court, and we all know how important that is for both physical and mental health.”

The initiative aims to eliminate the barriers to tennis. A recent study identified 43 per cent of adults interested in playing the sport wanted flexibility, rather than having to commit to signing up for a full season.

Open Court Sessions will be run by enthusiastic hosts who will keep things moving and ensure the fun rolls along on and off the court. All equipment is provided and players will be matched up so there’s no need to find a doubles partner. Each session includes a range of activities, with time for socialising off the court just as important as the time spent hitting a ball.

Open Court Sessions will be offered at:

- Gladstone Tennis & Squash Association Inc

- Tennis Rockhampton Ltd

- Moura Tennis Club Inc

- Hervey Bay & District Tennis Association Inc

- Gladstone Tennis & Squash Association Inc

- Barcaldine Lawn Tennis Club

- Longreach Tennis Club

- Maryborough & District Junior Tennis Association Inc

- Suncity Sports Club Inc

- Bundaberg & District Junior Tennis Association

- Gayndah & District Tennis Association Inc

- Emerald & District Lawn Tennis Association

For more information on Open Court Sessions, including starting dead, head to play.tennis.com.au.