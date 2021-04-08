CQ thoroughbred breeder gearing up for big sale

Resilience, passion, sheer hard work and of course disappointments are all in the mix when it comes to breeding thoroughbred horses.

However, those dedicated and emotive horse loving individuals that are involved in the industry are unanimous that the exhilaration derived from breeding winners is nothing short of euphoric.

Central Queensland thoroughbred breeder Susan Peddle fits the mould perfectly.

“I just get so much pleasure out of seeing the horses I breed get to the racetrack. When they win well that is so special. You feel so good for the owners and all connected. Of course, you get a buzz out of knowing well – I bred that horse,” Susan said.

Such was the case for her when Emily’s Empire (3YO f Carrara- Champagne Kitten x Tale Of The Cat) won at Callaghan Park, Rockhampton on March 5 this year.

Susan sold Emilee’s Empire for a token $3000 at the 2019 Capricornia Yearling Sales, Rockhampton to trainer Lyle Wright.

That win on top of 12 placings from 18 starts, lifted Emilee’s Empire’s prize money to just over $95,000.

Now that is a bargain and Susan is as proud as punch and rightly so!

“It was just wonderful for everyone. A lovely story,” Susan, a long time and devoted CQ thoroughbred breeding buff said.

At Sunday’s Capricornia Yearling Sale, Susan with a world of experience in horsemanship (sorry horsewomanship) will offer six yearlings.

Five are by her superbly bred stallion Altius, a son of the champ Redoute’s Choice and the Marscay mare Circles of Gold.

It’s blood as they say “worth bottling” making four times winner Altius a half-brother to the GR I stars Elvstroem and Haradsun.

Altius hasn’t derived the opportunities at stud like his successful relations but that’s been no fault of Susan’s.

“He has only had a very few to race but is the sire of Rockhampton winner non-stop and the placegetter Tahlia Gold. Altius has a wonderful temperament – a gentle giant and is so good to handle,” Susan commented akin to being smitten by her blue blood.

Thoroughbred breeding is a quirky game where opinions so often far outweigh fact and for no real reasons other than folly, stallions can be shunned.

“I put all my own mares to him (Altius). I only mate winning mares and sound mares to him. I am a great believer in those principles when it comes to breeding thoroughbreds,” she said

True to that philosophy Susan’s draft of the Altius stock at Sunday’s sale are all from winning mares and to take it a step further mainly prolific winners at that.

Among them is Lot 68, an Altius colt from the All Bar One matron Barcolla Magic making it a full brother to the winner non-stop.

Having worked with all breeds of horses during her lifetime and competing in equine pursuits from the Arab breed, polo cross, campdrafting, barrel racing and cutting horses, Susan is a realist.

She has no illusions that her well handled draft of six yearlings she offers on Sunday, which includes a Whittington, will be among the top bracket sold.

More so, Susan has a firm belief that while they will make moderate figures in the ring, they will fulfil her belief by becoming winners.

Susan is a firm believer in opportunity and she attests if the Altius breed are given that chance, future rewards will be plentiful.

One thing is for certain, for Susan’s sake it hasn’t been for want to trying.