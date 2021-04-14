CQ town excited for ‘day trips’ announced by airline

Alliance Airlines recently announced three scheduled day trips from Brisbane to Winton in 2021. Photo: Winton Shire Council

A small town in the central west will soon receive an influx of visitors from the city following the announcement of exclusive ‘day trip’ flights.

Alliance Airlines recently announced it would operate three day trips from Brisbane to Winton, starting in May, providing an all inclusive trip for guests to explore the town and all of its attractions.

Winton Shire Mayor Gavin Baskett said it was a fantastic idea and a win for the community, allowing people who wouldn’t otherwise have the chance, to travel to the iconic town.

“It gives time poor people who are, for lack of a better word, cashed up, the opportunity to travel out to Winton on a day trip and to experience a couple of great attractions, have a big steak in one of our local pubs and be back in their own bed that night,” he said.

“I think it fills that market of time poor people who work a lot and might only get one or two days off, or a weekend.

“It will be great for our local economy and might lead people to have that experience and want to come back and stay longer.”

The exclusive trips cost just under $700 for adults and $655 for children, including direct return flights on the Fokker 70 jet, lunch at the local pub, a tour of the town, entry into the world renowned Australian Age of Dinosaurs and Waltzing Matilda Centre and all transfers.

Alliance has scheduled three flights in 2021, including the first on May 15, followed by July 3 and September 18.

Alliance’s CEO, Lee Schofield, said he couldn’t resist giving others a chance to visit the Central Queensland town after travelling there himself.

“Having recently travelled to Winton, I was impressed by the destination and the world class attractions based there,” he said.

“Alliance Airlines believes that there are many Australians keen to travel to regional and remote destinations that are difficult to get to via the commercial airlines.

“Winton is a good example of a destination that is hard to get to but offering a range of incredible attractions that we believe will be of interest to many people.

“In time once borders reopen, we also believe these tours will also be of significant interest to overseas travellers.”



In a first for the Brisbane based airline, it recently flew a total of 80 people over two days to the town for the 2021 Winton Way Out West Festival, to experience the country music.

Australian Age of Dinosaurs exhibit at Winton. Photo: Jack Harlem

Cr Baskett said one flight arrived Friday morning with the second on Saturday morning, getting the guests back to Brisbane by midnight.

“They had the first experience of those day trips,” he said.

“I spoke to them down [at the festival] and they loved it.

“It goes to show there is a market out there for these trips.

“If it’s well supported it could move into once a month. It could grow to fortnightly or weekly, who knows, and maybe even go interstate from Sydney or Melbourne.”

Based on demand, Alliance Airlines revealed it would consider increasing the number of departures to Winton, as well as considering other destinations throughout outback Queensland and beyond.

“Thank you Alliance for putting faith in the community and hopefully it’s something that can stay on permanently on the calendar,” Cr Baskett said.

Tickets can be purchased here.

