Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WINNERS: Michelle Webster and David Carter during the awards ceremony in Brisbane on December 6.
WINNERS: Michelle Webster and David Carter during the awards ceremony in Brisbane on December 6.
News

CQ town wins sustainability competition

Contributed
10th Dec 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BLACKWATER is a winner in the 2019 Queensland Sustainable Communities competition in the environmental sustainability category and highly commended in the environmental communication and engagement category.

Central Highlands Regional Council Chief Executive Officer Scott Mason said the award should encourage people to take pride in their town and the region.

"Blackwater is now officially recognised as one of the 2019 Queensland Sustainable Communities," he said.

"Let's all do our bit to be sustainable and have pride in our town by recycling, reducing littering and keeping it tidy and extend this message to all of our towns."

The award recognises the many environmental management initiatives people, businesses and council collaborate on, and these extend across the region.

"The National Tree Day event and efforts under council's Pest Management Plan 2015-2020 and management strategies like the wild dog bonus payment are all part of what led to receiving this award," Mr Mason said.

"The highly commended award in communication and engagement celebrates the cooperative approach between government, industry, natural resource management and community on these initiatives."

The competition is hosted by the Keep Australia Beautiful Tidy Town group and submissions were made by Central Highlands Regional Council.

blackwater town proud
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink-driver who caused fatal crash risks more jail time

        premium_icon Drink-driver who caused fatal crash risks more jail time

        News This 31 year old could be sent back to prison over one “foolish” decision.

        Ag colleges close their doors

        premium_icon Ag colleges close their doors

        News The Emerald and Longreach agriculture colleges finished up on December 6.

        Young driver caught on the road without demerit points

        premium_icon Young driver caught on the road without demerit points

        News A Central Queensland driver has been disqualified from holding a drivers...

        PHOTOS: Thousands at Moranbah’s Carols by Candlelight

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Thousands at Moranbah’s Carols by Candlelight

        News Annual event was an entertaining night for the community.