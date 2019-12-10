CQ town wins sustainability competition

WINNERS: Michelle Webster and David Carter during the awards ceremony in Brisbane on December 6.

BLACKWATER is a winner in the 2019 Queensland Sustainable Communities competition in the environmental sustainability category and highly commended in the environmental communication and engagement category.

Central Highlands Regional Council Chief Executive Officer Scott Mason said the award should encourage people to take pride in their town and the region.

"Blackwater is now officially recognised as one of the 2019 Queensland Sustainable Communities," he said.

"Let's all do our bit to be sustainable and have pride in our town by recycling, reducing littering and keeping it tidy and extend this message to all of our towns."

The award recognises the many environmental management initiatives people, businesses and council collaborate on, and these extend across the region.

"The National Tree Day event and efforts under council's Pest Management Plan 2015-2020 and management strategies like the wild dog bonus payment are all part of what led to receiving this award," Mr Mason said.

"The highly commended award in communication and engagement celebrates the cooperative approach between government, industry, natural resource management and community on these initiatives."

The competition is hosted by the Keep Australia Beautiful Tidy Town group and submissions were made by Central Highlands Regional Council.