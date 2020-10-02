Menu
Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes announced Emerald, Blackwater and Bluff would increase to level two water restrictions from October 8, 2020.
CQ towns increase water restrictions as dam levels drop

Kristen Booth
2nd Oct 2020 10:00 AM
THREE Central Highlands towns will have stricter water restrictions enforced next week, after no significant rainfall in recent months.

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes announced water restrictions in Emerald, Blackwater and Bluff would increase to level two from October 8.

The announcement comes as Emerald’s Fairbairn Dam drops under 10 per cent, with SunWater recording 9.7 per cent or 126,730mL on October 1.

However, according to Bureau of Meteorology figures, the dam dropped to a low 8.9 per cent as of Tuesday, September 29.

Mr Hayes said with no significant inflow into Fairbairn Dam over recent months, the restrictions were expected.

“We ask people to do all the smart things they are already doing and use water as wisely as possible,” he said.

“People are conserving water, making sure they put sprinkler systems in and you can see people have changed their patterns already.

“We’re asking you this, just as the sensible thing to do.”

The level two restrictions apply to the use of urban treated and raw water.

They do not apply to rain, grey or private bore water, properties holding their own water allocations or license, or properties with a council exemption.

All towns across the Central Highlands remain at level 0 restrictions with Emerald, Blackwater and Bluff moving to level one restrictions in July.

Mr Hayes said further restrictions would be implemented if conditions didn’t improve.

“Let’s hope our summer season brings good rainfall and replenishment,” he said.

“But obviously, if it stays like this we will be moving to other levels later in the summer, but let’s hope that doesn’t need to happen.”

Visit the council website for a full guide to water use under restriction levels.

