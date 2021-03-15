Menu
A Mackay tradesman faced Moranbah Magistrates Court for drink driving.
A Mackay tradesman faced Moranbah Magistrates Court for drink driving.
CQ tradie struggles to maintain job after drink driving

Kristen Booth
15th Mar 2021 5:00 PM
A Mackay-based tradesman lost his licence while he was in Moranbah for work after being caught drink driving.

Deon Wesley Ryan, 39, pleaded guilty at Moranbah Magistrates Court on March 11 to driving while over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Ryan was intercepted by police about 9.30pm on January 28, after being seen driving out of the Black Nugget Hotel car park.

He took part in a random-breath test and later returned a Blood-Alcohol Content reading of .137, well over the middle alcohol limit while on a P2 driver’s licence, the court heard.

Solicitor Sean Gibbs said Ryan, who worked for an award-winning building and construction company in Mackay, was in Moranbah for work at the time.

Mr Gibbs said Ryan was finding it hard to maintain his employment following the immediate suspension of his licence at the time of the offence.

While Ryan had a four page traffic record, he only had one previous drink driving offence back in 2000, the court heard.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the father of two had expressed his disappointment in himself in a letter to the court.

Ryan was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for a further four months. The conviction was recorded.

