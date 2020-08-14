CQ trainer takes home $30K from three week racing journey

ONE of the good guys of racing in the Central Highlands, Springsure trainer Vic Heading who lives by the motto ‘have horse, will travel’ made a 1500 kilometre round road trip to the south east corner for a three week racing journey.

He firstly celebrated the August 1 milestone of all horses birthdays with his stable favourite Petite Elle ($26.00) thundering home at Clifford Park in Toowoomba causing a boilover at big odds to take out the benchmark 55 handicap over 1000 metres with Girish Goomany in the saddle.

It didn’t end there for the Springsure trainer come farrier and breaker come butcher who tacked on for the Monday meeting down the New England highway at Warwick causing another massive boilover.

Dydee’s Girl scored in the 2000 metre maiden again with Girish Goomany steering the heading trained long shot to an impressive win over the marathon distance.

He also lined up with Petite Elle again at Gatton last Thursday who flashed home for a third placing.

It was back up the Toowoomba range for the Saturday night meeting which saw his galloper Point the Wagon - that has always shown plenty of ability - putting on a galloping exhibition and running away to score by 7.5 lengths in a 1200 metre maiden plate after being backed from $15.00 into $5.00 with Girish Goomany in the saddle again.

Vic’s three week long road trip has included 10 starts, three wins, a third placing and more than $30,000 in prize money.

Vic holds the caretakers role at the Springsure track and doubles as a breaker of yearlings and a farrier – a service that can be used for all equine types.

Not one to be shy, he regularly treks south to test himself in the big smoke but this road trip has by far been his most successful to date.

Barcaldine meeting

Some of the highlights at last Saturday’s Barcaldine meeting included Patrick O’Toole teaming up with Sonja Wisemann for a treble and Clermont apprentice Emma Bell kicking home Kim McGovern’s Lets go Champ at big odds.

Todd Austin’s Eschielle, who is part owned by Emerald Tigers stalwart Gavin Power, strengthened its grip on this year’s Emerald 100 with another dominant win in the open handicap over 1000 metres.

Townsville Cup

Glenda Bell lines up in today’s Townsville cup with her veteran 10 year old Fastnet Flyer with any luck in running the pioneer park trained stayer could be in the finish at big odds.