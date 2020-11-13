CQ trainer takes out trifecta at spring race day

THE Moranbah Miners’ Memorial Spring Races, officially presented by Isaac Regional Council, went off with a bang for the mining town’s last race meeting of 2020.

About 700 people flocked through the gates to support the Moranbah Race Club’s event.

Club president John Juhas was more than pleased with the day and indicated racing in Moranbah in 2021 would be back bigger and better than ever.

He said patrons who attended made his job very easy with compliance of the clubs COVID safe plan from all in attendance.

The meeting will continue to be one not to be missed with the weekend to be dedicated every year in conjunction with the Moranbah Miners’ Memorial Committee.

The club will host an annual memorial race day for miners who have lost their lives in the coal mines surrounding Moranbah.

The first race on the program had John Manzelmann combining with Dakota Graham and landing the prize in the Dyno Nobel maiden handicap over 1000 metres.

The lightly raced Manzelmann-trained Dream the Day Away ($15) was well specked at odds late in betting.

It ran away by a widening two lengths, holding off its fast finishing stable mate Struman ($3.20), ridden by Nat Summers and race favourite Plenty of Ticker ($2) holding on for third, making it a Manzelmann Trifecta, taking home the entire $15,000 on offer.

It was champagne hour for Glenda Bell in race two, with Isis Jectile to win the benchmark 55 handicap over the 1000 metres with 4kg claiming apprentice Cody Collis in the saddle, making it three wins from only nine rides.

Collis looks to have a big future in the saddle under the guidance of Fred Smith in Rockhampton.

Bell’s newly acquired sprinter loves the sandy loamy country circuits and will continue to be a strong performer on the bush circuit.

Olivia Cairns lined up with the good thing of the day in race four with Mr Tindall in the benchmark 65 handicap over 1170 metre.

He didn’t let punters down with the well backed commodity running to the line strongly to score with Pietro Romeo giving the Olivia Cairns runner a perfect steer for the leading Mackay stable.

In the last race on the program John Manzelmann took out the Isaac Regional Council Miners Memorial Cup over 1550 metres, which was win number two for Manzelmann and Trinity Bannon’s first for the day.

The duo saved the best for last with Combattant De Ru ($6) running its rivals ragged for the top-line Mackay trainer and recently licenced jockey who had a hiatus to be a mum.

Bannon now juggles riding and training very successfully.

The win capped a great day of racing in the coal capital of Queensland.