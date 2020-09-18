CQ trainer turns ‘giveaway’ galloper into a winner

Twinspier broke through for team Williams at last weekends Thangool meeting in the benchmark 60 handicap over 1600 metres with Mark Barnham in the saddle.

Twinspier broke through for team Williams at last weekends Thangool meeting in the benchmark 60 handicap over 1600 metres with Mark Barnham in the saddle.

PIONEER Park trainer Raymond Williams has the gift of taking on gallopers with injuries or problems at a bargain basement price and returning them to their best.

He has struck again with Twinspier, a recent stable addition.

Twinspier was a giveaway (free of charge) to former jockey and local trainer Trevor Williams and his partner Jenny, with Raymond Williams and his partner Tracey Leake sharing in the ownership of the galloper.

Twinspier broke through for team Williams at last weekend’s Thangool meeting in the Benchmark 60 Handicap over 1600 metres with Mark Barnham in the saddle.

The 62 kilograms on its back made the win more impressive as Twinspier held off locally trained galloper Tom’s Star to win.

Williams is unsure where he will head next with the former Melbourne galloper, but a trip to Brisbane could be on the cards with Williams having a big opinion of the galloper.

Williams’ stable is full of gallopers that bloom after performing moderately elsewhere.

He has had a lot of success with this method in his short time being licenced as a trainer. Williams was unlucky not to bring home a double after his bonny mare Hayyler’s Tary was beaten by only a small margin in the 1200 metre handicap on the program.

---

The Queensland Colts Syndicate, led by Emerald Racing identity Dan Fletcher, which races boom galloper Russian Camelot, was all the talk after last weekend’s group 1 Makybe Diva stakes run at Flemington.

The talk was not centred around the winner but the runner-up and Melbourne Cup favourite, Russian Camelot.

The event was taken out by Fierce Impact thanks to a perfect ride from Mark Zahra.

Damien Oliver on Russian Camelot got no favours in running and was trapped four-wide the trip, and never looked like getting any respite.

However, Oliver was happy to keep the star galloper balanced and he cruised to the front soon after straightening, but was a sitting shot for the fast finishing Fierce Impact inside the 200m.

Fierce Impact dashed to the lead but Russian Camelot lifted off the canvas and was taking ground off the winner again as they closed on the post, but the Matthew Smith trained galloper had enough in reserve to hold on.

The run of Russian Camelot suggested the Melbourne Cup was well and truly within its grasp and it is the $9 equal favourite for the race that stops a nation.

---

The Emerald Jockey Club meeting scheduled for Saturday has been transferred to Pepperina Park racecourse in Clermont this weekend as a patron-free meeting.

The transfer is due to the Pioneer Park racecourse at Emerald undergoing necessary remediation of the course after heavy racing and a hectic start to the year.

Mary Bulger has sent a big thank you to Billy Bell and his team for taking the meeting at short notice.