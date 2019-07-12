CQ trainers chasing the cup

ROUND TWO: Glenda Bell, her loyal strapper Kane Kenny and long-time friend Raymond William will be out for another Mackay Cup on Saturday.

AT OORALEA Park tomorrow, the Mackay Turf Club will host its most prestigious race - the $150,000 Mackay Cup (2000m).

It looks to be a battle of Central Queensland in the trainer ranks, with several having strong claims to take out the feature cup.

Emerald trainer Glenda Bell lines up with Fastnet Flyer, who is an Ooralea Park track specialist.

Bell won the 2017 Mackay Cup and this year's Mackay Amateur Cup (1800m), on May 25, with Fastnet Flyer, who last start finished fifth under a big weight in the HL Black Memorial (1800m), also at Mackay.

The horse should lap up the staying trip with gun Brisbane hoop Bobby El-Issa in the saddle.

Fastnet Flyer's strapper, Kane Kenny, believes the veteran Bell-trained galloper is going as well as ever and will be there when the whips are cracking late tomorrow afternoon.

Another Central Queensland-trained galloper with a good chance in the cup is Adrian Coome's new stable addition, Cool Chap.

He finished a strong third in last weekend's Rockhampton Cup (1600m) behind the very capable Tony Gollan-trained Silvera.

Coome took out a $10,000 bonus as the leading trainer over the Rockhampton Carnival and was again rewarded when the owner of Cool Chap, Paul Cross, decided to the gelding with Coome to be trained for the rich North Queensland cups' carnival.

Alpha owner Kelvin Sparrow was also in the winner's circle at Callaghan Park last Saturday after his star filly, Gypsy Toff, took out the feature $25,000 Eric Railton Sprint (1050m) for Rockhampton premier trainer Tom Button.

The star filly has amassed $204,000, with Saturday's victory taking her record to eight wins from 16 starts.

The Button-trained sprinter should continue his progress as a rising star in the Central Queensland ranks.

Central Highlands-owned galloper Outback Pirate scored for Springsure owner Ian Rohden at last Saturday's Barcaldine meeting.

The galloper proved where there's smoke there is fire, after being well tried in the betting for the Benchmark 55 Handicap over 1600m.

Outback Pirate got the prize in a thrilling finish, carrying 62kg and benefiting from a 10-out-of-10 ride by Darren Rewald.

Clermont apprentice Emma Bell took out the feature race on the program, the Benchmark 69 Handicap Race to Roma qualifier (1300m), on the Rodney Little-trained Song One ($6).

In a perfectly rated ride, Bell scored a comfortable 11/2-length victory and secured a spot in next weekend's $30,000 final at Roma.

Barcaldine race club stalwart Toni Austin said the club was extremely happy with the size of the crowd, and club was now in recess until the Derby Day meeting during the November spring carnival.

On July 27 at Clermont's Pepperina Park, the Clermont Race Club - led by hardworking president Bill Bell and his committee - host their annual Tony (Pud) Kenny Clermont Cup meeting.

There will be a five-race program with plenty of entertainment also planned.

The day is in honour of the late Tony Kenny - a name that went hand in hand with racing in Clermont for many decades.

He was truly a racing man's racing man.

He served the Clermont Race Club for many years as the clerk of the course and was also a tireless worker on the committee.

The TJ & J Madden Multiskilled Contracting Fashions of the Field offers $3500 worth of prizes and will be strongly contested.

There will also be a massive kids' corner, which has been strongly supported by Link Mining and Terracom Mining.

Shuttle transfers will run to and from town to Pepperina Park.

The gates open at 11am.