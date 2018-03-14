CQ unit engulfed in flames

SUSPICIOUS: It is believed an accelerant was used to start the fire.

A MAN was witnessed fleeing the scene of a suspicious fire in Emerald on Tuesday night.

Police officers were called to the Glovar Street premises around 7.20pm to reports of an explosion and smoke coming from the structure.

On arrival, the low set duplex building was well-engulfed with damage to a second structure.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service officers extinguished the blaze, which managed to cause substantial damage to the building.

According to a statement released by Queensland Police Services, detectives are investigating the fire, which is considered suspicious.

No one was injured during the fire.

Police have advised preliminary information, which indicates that the fire may have been deliberately lit using an accelerant.

A man was witnessed running from the property shortly after the fire and is described as Caucasian, 187cm tall, proportionate build, bald head and wearing a faded maroon coloured t-shirt.

The man drove off in a dark coloured Subaru Forrester and was last witnessed travelling east on the Capricorn Highway.

If you have any information for Police, contact PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.