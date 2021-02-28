CQ visit rekindles sporting memory for NRLW star

Lulu Vea Vea with NRLW star Ali Brigginshaw at the 6 Again Clinic in Rockhampton on Saturday afternoon.

Brisbane Broncos women’s skipper Ali Brigginshaw felt a sense of déjà vu when she stepped onto the Rockhampton Touch Fields for a coaching clinic on Saturday.

“This is where one of my first ever touch carnivals was,” she said.

“I have a very clear memory of playing against Met East on this very field.

“I was 15 years old and to come back and see how many kids are playing out here is awesome.

“I love Rocky and I just love how much they love their sport, their footy.”

Brigginshaw was in Rockhampton for the 6 Again Clinic, which was presented by CQ Bulls Touch.

She was joined by fellow NRLW stars Millie Boyle, Tarryn Aiken, Lauren Brown, Shenae Ciesiolka and homegrown talent Tamika Upton.

Tamika Upton at the 6 Again Clinic at the Rockhampton Touch Fields.

They ran touch and rugby league clinics at Rockhampton and Yeppoon on Saturday and Sunday and were guests at a gala event at Rockhampton’s Cocobrew on Saturday night.

Brigginshaw said touch had played a big part in the development of her rugby league skills.

“I didn’t play rugby league from the age of 13 to 18. I went back to touch and that’s where I reckon I learnt to see the game and to read the game,” she said.

“I think everyone should be playing touch football, it’s where you learn your skills and learn your smarts about rugby league.”

Brigginshaw captained the Broncos to a third straight NRLW title last year and had high praise for Upton, a former Australian touch rep who has had a meteoric rise through rugby league’s ranks.

“She’s a freak of a talent. I can see her playing for Australia for years to come so I’m looking forward to playing along with her for a few more years before I retire,” she said.