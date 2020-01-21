CQ woman raises more than $30,000 for the community

WORK RECOGNISED: Blackwater resident Kelli Willmott has been nominated for Citizen of the Year in the 2020 Central Highlands Regional Council Australia Day Awards.

A BLACKWATER business owner has raised more than $30,000 for children, sporting clubs and community groups to help members get to events they normally wouldn’t attend.

Kelli Willmott, who owns Johnny Roser’s Hoses, is a passionate member of the Blackwater community and does all she can to help send local children away for sporting carnivals and school camps.

She and her family have lived in the Central Queensland town for 15 years, through which time she has raised money for the Blackwater Junior Crushers, Blackwater Senior Crushers, Blackwater State School, Blackwater State High School and several smaller groups.

Kelli Willmott with the Blackwater Junior Crushers.

Ms Willmott has organised countless fundraising events like cent sales, raffles, money boards, footy doubles, Krispy Kreme drives, pie drives, auctions and bingo nights.

“I love being able to help anyone that I possibly can,” she said.

“Whether it be helping local clubs to be able to run and attend carnivals, school camps to make costs low as possible so all kids get the chance to attend, any other groups that need help to reach their targets they need to achieve.

“I’ve been fundraising in Blackwater pretty much since I moved here.”

The passionate community member has been nominated for Citizen of the Year in the upcoming Central Highlands Regional Council Australia Day Awards.

Ms Willmott is one of 13 nominees vying for Citizen of the Year across the region.

Blackwater resident Kelli Willmott has organised many auctions and events to raise money for locals.

“Hearing I got nominated was overwhelming,” she said.

“You don’t do what you do for the recognition, but to think that someone has put you forward for something as big as this award is amazing.

“It made me feel pretty good.”

She said she was proud to be part of the Blackwater community and, although it would be “fantastic” to take out the award, “simply being nominated is just as good”.

“I love doing what I can and getting in to lend a hand. It’s a nice feeling to know that what you do helps others,” Ms Willmott said.

“I would like to thank the person who nominated me and also Blackwater as a town for allowing me the opportunity to be able to do what I do.

“I can’t wait to see what 2020 has in store.”