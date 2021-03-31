Menu
WINNER: A Dysart woman has won a top Scratch-Its prize.
Lifestyle

CQ woman wins top $100k Scratch-Its prize

Kristen Booth
31st Mar 2021 12:43 PM
A Dysart woman is excited to splurge on a “big” holiday and buy a new car after winning a top prize of $100,000 on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

The winning woman, who would like to remain anonymous, said she was still coming to terms with the exciting news.

“I buy scratchies every week,” she said.

“I was sitting there minding my own business, scratching away when I realised I may have won a big prize, but I wasn’t completely sure.

“I took it straight down to the newsagency but I didn’t want to get my hopes up.

“They told me the prize was too big for them to pay out, so that’s when I realised it must have been the big one.

“It was absolutely awesome. I still can’t believe it.”

She told an official from The Lott she was thankful she didn’t have to worry about bills for a while, with plans to buy a new car and book a big holiday.

“I’m going to buy myself a new car, that’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” she said.

“Then I will go on a big holiday and invest the rest.

“It’s a huge relief knowing I don’t have to stress about any upcoming bills anymore.

“Everything is falling into place now. It’s great.”

A Dysart woman won a top prize of $100,000 on a $5 Poker Champion Instant Scratch-Its ticket.
The winning $5 Poker Champion was purchased at Dysart News & Post at the Garden Plaza Shopping Centre.

Dysart News & Post owner Chris Cowan said the win marked a special milestone for the outlet.

“This is the biggest prize one of our customers has ever won,” he said.

“It’s very exciting, not just for the winner, but also for us.

“It was such a thrill to be part of the winning moment and it’s great to see this prize go to a local and loyal customer.

“Congratulations to her.”

There were 177 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across The Lott’s jurisdictions in 2020, who collectively took home more than $16 million in top prizes.

Central Queensland News

