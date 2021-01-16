Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WBBL - Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars
WBBL - Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars
Cricket

CQ’s champion all-rounder heading home for cricket clinic

Pam McKay
16th Jan 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

International cricket super star Jess Jonassen will return home next week to help introduce a new generation of female players to the game.

The four-time World Cup winner and dual WBBL winner will be the special guest at the girls-only leg of the Brisbane Heat Summer Holiday Tour.

It will be held from 9am to 1pm on Wednesday at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.

The tour started in Alpha on January 9. It visited Biloela and Yeppoon last week, drawing a record number of boys and girls - 80 and 60 respectively – who were keen to give cricket a try.

READ: Jess on top of the world: ‘I could see the joy in her eyes’

READ: Rocky coach tells of moment he knew Jess had the X-factor

Queensland Cricket’s regional manager Kade Horan said Wednesday’s event provided an exciting opportunity for girls who had tried or were new to cricket.

He said he could not think of anyone better to help deliver it than Jonassen, the celebrated all-rounder and Brisbane Heat skipper.

“Jess has been a strong advocate for female cricket throughout her career and has always given back to Rockhampton and in particular her former club, Rockhampton Brothers,” he said.

“We’ve seen great results by taking cricket away from traditional locations and added the excitement of activities like our inflatable nets, batting with water balloons and our virtual reality headsets.

“It’s important that cricket continues to adapt in a really dense and competitive grassroots market these days.

“Our colour blast cricket is something I’m extremely excited about.

“We’ve got kilos of coloured paint and powder so white shirts are mandatory on Wednesday. I hope Jess knows what she’s got herself into.”

Registrations are also still open across the remaining four legs of the tour in Emerald, Rockhampton, Gladstone and Boyne Island. Go to playcricket.com.au.

brisbane heat women's cricket jess jonassen rockhampton cricket grounds whatsonrockhampton women's world cup cricket
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Water restrictions ease as dam levels increase

        Premium Content Water restrictions ease as dam levels increase

        News Residents can turn on the sprinklers but are encouraged to continue using water conservation measures.

        Landry: ‘Don’t put our mining communities at risk’

        Premium Content Landry: ‘Don’t put our mining communities at risk’

        Health Landry slams proposed move to quarantine returned travellers at remote mining...

        Young woman allegedly punched during a fight at Dysart

        Premium Content Young woman allegedly punched during a fight at Dysart

        News Two people have been charged in relation to the incident.

        CQ drivers warned of new road hazards after crashes

        Premium Content CQ drivers warned of new road hazards after crashes

        Motoring Flooded road conditions around CQ unchanged since Thursday.