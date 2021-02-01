CQ’s funniest in three Road Trippin’ shows starting tonight

If you need a good laugh to distract you from the ‘rona, back to school shopping, and the harsh realisation that 2021 hasn’t fixed everything 2020 broke, the Road Trippers have you covered.

Four Queensland comedians - Matt Ford, Anna Brennan, Ryan Anderson and Brendon Beltame - are hitting the road in a slightly knackered Prius to deliver fresh jokes to everyone who needs a giggle.

During the CQ leg of the trip, which starts Monday night in Yeppoon, they will be joined by local performers Tom Sayers and Jodie Van de Wetering.

In addition to her stand-up, Ms Van de Wetering has also been hard at work on her project Remotely Funny which has secured nearly $13,000 through the Regional Arts Fund to train regional Qld comics and create paid gig opportunities.

Tour organiser Anna Brennan says Road Trippers was a welcome return to live performing.

“Cancelling gigs isn’t just about lack of income, it’s also about lack of momentum. It’s hard to develop new material when you don’t have an audience to perform to,” she said.

“We’re bringing some top comedy talent to regional Queensland, plus your first chance to see some new and emerging talent, and inviting local comics along for a guest spot at some gigs too.”

All shows start 7.30pm, tickets $25.

ROAD TRIPPERS

Mon 1 Feb: Footlights Theatre, Yeppoon

https://events.humanitix.com/the-jester-guild-presents-road-trippers-show-4-in-yeppoon

Extra guest performer Thomas Sayers (Rockhampton), Jodie van de Wetering (Rockhampton), Reid Willoughby (Mackay)

Tue 2 Feb: The Goat Cafe: Rockhampton

https://events.humanitix.com/the-jester-guild-presents-road-trippers-show-5-in-rockhampton

Extra guests: Thomas Sayers (Rockhampton), Jodie van de Wetering (Rockhampton), Reid

Willoughby (Mackay)

Wed 3 Feb: The Capricorn: Blackwater

https://events.humanitix.com/the-jester-guild-presents-road-trippers-show-6-in-blackwater