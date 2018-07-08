CQ's grain industry takes centre stage

GROWERS GATHER: Nigel Brownsey from Bendee Farming with Dustin Jan Nck and Will McCarthy from Swarm Farm Robotics at the GRDC Breakfast Forum.

MORE than 50 grain growers, advisors and industry stakeholders from across the region gathered in Emerald Friday, June 29, as the research needs and priorities of Central Queensland's grain industry took centre stage.

Grains Research and Development Corporation Northern Panel chairman John Minogue said the inaugural Growers Breakfast Forum was an invaluable opportunity to connect with CQ growers and share the corporation's plans for the future.

"GRDC is committed to investing in research and development that delivers more money for grain growers,” he said.

"To do this we need to understand the issues growers are dealing with at a paddock level that are impacting farm profitability.

"We need to make time to listen to growers and advisors.”

Mr Minogue said the forum was also an opportunity for the GRDC to explain the specific research being undertaken at a national, state and regional level to benefit CQ growers, agronomists and industry stakeholders.

He said current research work targeting northern production constraints included investigation into soils, nutrient availability, crop genetic advancement, water use efficiency and weeds that directly affect farming operations.