Menu
Login
GROWERS GATHER: Nigel Brownsey from Bendee Farming with Dustin Jan Nck and Will McCarthy from Swarm Farm Robotics at the GRDC Breakfast Forum.
GROWERS GATHER: Nigel Brownsey from Bendee Farming with Dustin Jan Nck and Will McCarthy from Swarm Farm Robotics at the GRDC Breakfast Forum. Contributed
Breaking

CQ's grain industry takes centre stage

8th Jul 2018 7:00 AM

MORE than 50 grain growers, advisors and industry stakeholders from across the region gathered in Emerald Friday, June 29, as the research needs and priorities of Central Queensland's grain industry took centre stage.

Grains Research and Development Corporation Northern Panel chairman John Minogue said the inaugural Growers Breakfast Forum was an invaluable opportunity to connect with CQ growers and share the corporation's plans for the future.

"GRDC is committed to investing in research and development that delivers more money for grain growers,” he said.

"To do this we need to understand the issues growers are dealing with at a paddock level that are impacting farm profitability.

"We need to make time to listen to growers and advisors.”

Mr Minogue said the forum was also an opportunity for the GRDC to explain the specific research being undertaken at a national, state and regional level to benefit CQ growers, agronomists and industry stakeholders.

He said current research work targeting northern production constraints included investigation into soils, nutrient availability, crop genetic advancement, water use efficiency and weeds that directly affect farming operations.

central queensland grain growers grains research and development corporation
Central Queensland News

Top Stories

    NAIDOC Week celebrations around CH

    NAIDOC Week celebrations around CH

    News NAIDOC Week celebrations kick off this Sunday throughout the region.

    Mining the fun of coal fields

    Mining the fun of coal fields

    News Discover one of the many mines in your backyard

    Kevin owes his life to paramedic's new skill

    Kevin owes his life to paramedic's new skill

    News Springsure man saved by his own history.

    Farmers welcome rain

    Farmers welcome rain

    News Downpours useful but grain growers desperate for more: GRDC.

    Local Partners