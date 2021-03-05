CQ’s top cop officially appointed

Queensland Police Service Central Region Assistant Commissioner Kevin Guteridge is presented with his appointment certificates and epaulettes at a recent ceremony by Commissioner Katarina Carroll.

Central Queensland’s highest ranking police officer has officially been appointed to the role in a ceremony conducted by Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll.

Assistant Commissioner Kevin Guteridge has been in the central policing region since last April, but it was finally made official recently.

After serving as Chief Superintendent in Townsville, Asst Comm Guteridge replaced the central region’s former top cop, Asst Comm Clem O’Regan, who went on pre-retirement leave.

Assistant Commissioner Guteridge is based in Rockhampton.

Queensland Police officers who rank as Inspector or above are classed as commissioned.

Officers may become commissioned after demonstrating excellence across a variety of roles and capabilities in both operational and corporate areas of the organisation.

Assistant Commissioner Guteridge was joined by 17 other high-ranking officers who were appointed as Superintendents, Chief Superintendents, Assistant Commissioners, while Paul Taylor was appointed Queenslands Deputy Police Commissioner.

Commissioner Carroll said each of the officers appointed had raised the benchmark for the organisation.

“Each of these officers have demonstrated a commitment to the organisation and community which has led to their appointment today” she said.

“As we continue to strive to improve our service delivery throughout the state, the appointment of these officers, with their diverse range of skills and experiences, will serve the organisation and our community well into the future.

“I wish to congratulate all the recipients and thank them for their many years of loyal and dedicated service.”

